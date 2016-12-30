Suspect Who Escaped Custody From Hospital In Greenwich Village Still On The Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police said escaped from a Manhattan hospital while in custody.

Daniel Ortiz, 31, got away around 3:30 p.m. Thursday while he was in police custody at Lenox Hill Healthplex at Seventh Avenue and West 12th Street, the NYPD said.

Officers are desperate to find him, canvassing businesses, searching for security footage and putting K9s’ sense of smell to the test, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Ortiz was picked up for allegedly stealing from Macy’s in Herald Square and brought to Lenox Hill to be seen by a doctor. The exam room was supposed to be guarded by a police officer, but somehow Ortiz managed to slip away.

“You’ve gotta wonder was anyone paying attention at all? Because if he was escorted by policemen, it’s kind of nuts he would be able to flee from the hospital room,” said Greenwich Village resident Emma Fuchsberg.

It’s not the first time the NYPD has let a suspect escape. Last year, six suspects under arrest broke free in as many months.

There have been three cases of people escaping custody this year.

In June, police said Rhamar Perkins ran through an unlocked back door at a Crown Heights police precinct. Officers searched for five hours before the 16-year-old turned himself in.

For investigators in Greenwich Village, the search for Ortiz has hit a roadblock. The suspect’s scent was traced to the 14th Street subway station, but he hasn’t been seen since, Doris reported.

Police describe Ortiz as 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark pea coat, dark jeans, boots, no shirt and had a shackle attached to his leg.

He also walks with a noticeable limp and police said he may have been bleeding from the wrist.

“Especially with the shackle on his leg, I can’t believe they haven’t found him yet,” said nearby store employee Alex Difiore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.