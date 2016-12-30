From The Vault: New York City Transit Strike In 2005

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
In the early morning hours of December 20, 2005 city buses and subways came to halt. For two days the city was without service while union leaders squabbled with the MTA over pension and wage increases. The strike also came at the height of the holiday shopping season. Listen back to how the coverage unfolded on WCBS 880.