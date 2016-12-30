From The Vault: National Rail Strike In 1970

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
Rail service across the nation came to a halt during a one day strike on December 12, 1970. Some commuters got angry, others took it in stride. This is how it sounded the morning of the strike in this montage piece featuring the voices of Charles Osgood and Irene Cornell.