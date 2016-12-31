CBS2 New Year’s Eve Weather Headlines

December 31, 2016 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy New Year’s Eve folks! It’s gonna be a seasonably chilly night across the area with temps falling from the low 40s into the upper 30s under cloudy skies. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries heading through the night and especially around midnight. If you’re planning on going to & from any parties, make sure you have warm clothes on and be mindful of slick spots.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

We will start 2017 with beautiful weather! Plenty of sunshine, light breezes, dry conditions, and temps reaching the upper 40s around town! This will be about 10 degrees about normal. A great way to start the year indeed!

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a damp & cool day with temps peaking in the mid 40s along with some light rain moving in from the south.

Have a great night & Happy New Year!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia