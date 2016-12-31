CBS2 New Year’s Eve Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy New Year’s Eve folks! It’s gonna be a seasonably chilly night across the area with temps falling from the low 40s into the upper 30s under cloudy skies. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries heading through the night and especially around midnight. If you’re planning on going to & from any parties, make sure you have warm clothes on and be mindful of slick spots.
We will start 2017 with beautiful weather! Plenty of sunshine, light breezes, dry conditions, and temps reaching the upper 40s around town! This will be about 10 degrees about normal. A great way to start the year indeed!
Monday will be a damp & cool day with temps peaking in the mid 40s along with some light rain moving in from the south.
Have a great night & Happy New Year!