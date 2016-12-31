Early Birds Make Their Way To Times Square For New Year’s Festivities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People from near and far have flocked to the Big Apple to ring in the new year at Times Square tonight, but how early in the morning do you have to get there to secure a good spot for all the New Year’s Eve action?

Meghan and Madison are in town from Atlanta with friends. Last year they arrived too late to get in, so this year they got to the party nice and early — at 6 am.

“Last year I was late, I got here at 7 pm so I missed it all,” she said.

Marcus and Aaron, visiting from Toronto, decided to sleep in a little. They got to Times Square around 6:30 this morning.

“We’ve lined up before in the past, not for this, but for like a video game or something,” Marcus said.

By the time the ball drops at midnight, Brandon and Michael from Tennessee will have been at Times Square for over 19 hours.

“We drove 15 hours to get here, we stayed here an entire week just for this one day so we have to make the most out of it and enjoy every second,” Brandon told 1010 WINS’s Roger Stern.

Anderson from New Haven feels the same way, and says he’s prepared to wait it out.

“That’s why I don’t drink too many fluids and get plenty a good night’s sleep,” he said.

The Atlanta contingent has a different approach to nature’s call.

“We’re not drinking any water,” Meghan said, “and we’re wearing adult diapers.”

The diapers, they say, will only be used as a last resort.

