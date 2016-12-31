Long Island Nurse Arrested, Accused Of Stealing From Patient

December 31, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Long Island, Nassau County

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police announced the arrest of a nurse they say stole credit cards from a patient at Plainview Hospital Thursday morning.

According to authorities, 39-year-old Renee Caporale of Oakdale removed credit cards from a male patient’s wallet which was in the closet of his hospital room.

She proceeded to use the patient’s credit cards to make several purchases, prompting the credit card companies to send fraud alerts to the victim.

According to police, Caporale was identified through surveillance video before she was arrested at Plainview Hospital Friday.

At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of cocaine, oxycodone, and suboxone.

Caporale is being charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

She will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court.

Comments

One Comment

  1. tittiger says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Could the “war on drugs” have been a major factor? The war is what makes the drugs cost so much and drives people to steal….

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. tittiger says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:06 am

    Morality flows from the head down…. We now have one of the most criminal governments ever to exist, and of course this influences everyone below.

    Reply | Report comment

