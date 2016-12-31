Man Wanted For ‘Upskirting’ Aboard 7 Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say recorded video from underneath a woman’s skirt.
Police say a 27-year-old woman was on the southbound 7 train Wednesday around 8:17 pm when she felt someone touching her right leg.
When she looked down, she saw a man holding his cell phone under her skirt in record mode.
Police say the victim exited the train when it arrived at the 61st Street and Woodside Avenue station while the suspect stayed on board.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 45-years-old, roughly 5’7″ tall and 175 pounds with a light complexion, and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).