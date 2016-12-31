‘M*A*S*H’ Actor William Christopher Dies At 84

PASADENA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBSLA.com) — William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “M*A*S*H,” has died.
Christopher, a native of Evanston, Illinois just north of Chicago, was 84. His death was reported by his son.
His other acting credits included “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Gomer Pyle,” “That Girl” and “Columbo.”
But it was “M*A*S*H” that made Christopher famous. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the acclaimed series.
A Methodist off-camera, he played the kindly and gentle Catholic priest on the CBS sitcom from 1972 until 1983. He also appeared in the spinoff “After M*A*S*H” (1983-1985.) He also played Father Tobias on “Days of Our Lives” in 2012.
Christopher married his wife Barbara in 1957. They had two sons.
He reportedly died at his home in Pasadena, California.