1/1 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy New Year everybody! Hopefully you’ll be starting the year off on a positive note… the weather will certainly help! A chilly start this morning in the 30s will warm up to near 50 degrees this afternoon with plentiful sunshine.
Tomorrow will be a cooler and cloudier day with a few showers from time to time. Doesn’t look like a washout, but it will be a damp and cool day.
Tuesday looks like the better bet for rain, so keep the rain gear handy. It will be very mild though, with a high reaching the mid 50s.
Have a great day and welcome to 2017!