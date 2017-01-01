35 Russian Diplomats Leave US, State Department Confirms

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election.

The president also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and on Long Island.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump suggested there would be new revelations coming this week about Russia’s alleged hacking activities in the U.S., CBS News reported.

“I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” Trump told reporters before his New Years Eve party at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night.

When asked to elaborate, Trump said, “You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

He also said that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private.

He said that, if you have something important, you should “write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I’ll tell you what — no computer is safe. I don’t care what they say.”

“I know a lot about hacking,” he added. “And hacking is a very hard thing to prove.”

Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election through hacking.

