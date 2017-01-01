Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Throwing Woman Into Garbage Can

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a woman who they say is wanted for throwing another woman into a garbage can during an attack in the Bronx.
Police say 23-year-old Kate Robinson attacked a 61-year-old woman during a dispute at a store on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village section back on Dec. 11.
She’s accused of pushing the victim to the floor and then picking her up and throwing her inside a garbage can, police said.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.