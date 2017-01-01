Coney Island Polar Bears Take New Year’s Plunge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is getting ready to take a new year’s dip in the ocean.
The polar bears met up on the boardwalk at Coney Island Sunday afternoon.
The Coney Island club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and proceeds from the plunge go to Camp Sunshine, which helps kids with life-threatening illnesses.
And they don’t just do it on New Year’s Day either. The club swims every Sunday from November through April.