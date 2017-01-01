Coney Island Polar Bears Take New Year’s Plunge

January 1, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Coney Island, Coney Island Polar Bear Club, Polar Bear Plunge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is getting ready to take a new year’s dip in the ocean.

The polar bears met up on the boardwalk at Coney Island Sunday afternoon.

The Coney Island club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and proceeds from the plunge go to Camp Sunshine, which helps kids with life-threatening illnesses.

EXTRA: Best Polar Bear Plunges In NY, NJ

And they don’t just do it on New Year’s Day either. The club swims every Sunday from November through April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia