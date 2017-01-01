52-Year-Old Man Killed In Queens Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 52-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run in Queens, according to police.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens.
Police said the man was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. The driven then took off, police said.
One man who works nearby said he heard the crash.
“I could hear like the car hit something,” he told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.
The man was found with severe injuries to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.