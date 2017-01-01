Cab Passenger Killed In Overnight Brooklyn Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person is in custody following a fatal overnight motor vehicle collision involving a cab in Brooklyn.
Authorities say 56-year-old Abraham Shmailov was seated in the rear of a 2008 Toyota Camry when it was struck by a 2015 Infiniti near the intersection of Avenue P and West 2nd Street at 3:17 in the morning.
Shmailov sustained trauma to his body and head and was rushed to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of each vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment and are currently stable.
The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.
Charges are pending for the individual in custody, according to police.