Queens Baby Is New York City’s First Of 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Little Nathan Peralta is blissfully unaware of the fact that he’s the first New York City baby of 2017.
“I feel good and happy because now I have my baby,” mother Carmen Peralta told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. Nathan is her first child, born in an easy delivery following two days in labor — but all the excitement was saved for the last few minutes of 2016.
“Fifteen minutes exactly before midnight we started pushing,” OBGYN Ingy Khattaby said. “Usually a first baby takes 40 minutes of pushing. She was like, very, very much in to it.”
With a dozen people in the delivery room, Nathan’s birth felt like more of a New Year’s Eve party.
“That was exciting because that was like, at 12 there was counting you know like 10, 9…,” father of the baby Luis Duque said.
The new parents gave the boy the name Nathan because it means “gift from God.” Luis and Carmen couldn’t imagine a greater gift for the new year.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen but I’m going to try to give him all my heart, all our hearts, to our son,” he said.
At 7 pounts 11 and a half ounces, Nathan is doing well and his doctor says he and his mom can go home by Tuesday.