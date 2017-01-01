NYPD: Armed Men Steal Electronics, Cash From Queens Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two men who they say stole dozens of electronics and cash from a store in Queens.
It happened just before noon Saturday at a T-Mobile store on Liberty Avenue.
Two men armed with a gun walked into the store and took 35 electronic devices, cash and a wallet before fleeing, police said.
The suspects were seen on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.