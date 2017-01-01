NYPD: Armed Men Steal Electronics, Cash From Queens Store

January 1, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two men who they say stole dozens of electronics and cash from a store in Queens.

It happened just before noon Saturday at a T-Mobile store on Liberty Avenue.

Two men armed with a gun walked into the store and took 35 electronic devices, cash and a wallet before fleeing, police said.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia