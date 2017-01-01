Surveillance Photos Released In Fatal Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released surveillance photographs of a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one Brooklyn woman dead earlier this week.
Evedette Sanchez was crossing Louisiana Avenue after her shift at a nearby warehouse Wednesday evening when police said she was struck by a green Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue.
Police said the driver made a right hand turn, struck Sanchez and kept going.
Sanchez was found lying in the roadway with severe head trauma, and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Louisiana Avenue, police said.
Late Thursday, Sanchez’s family voiced an emotional plea asking possible witnesses to come forward and help identify the driver.
“We need help in this situation,” said the victim’s cousin, Willie Harrison. “Anyone who knows Evedette Sanchez knows she was a very, very good woman.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).