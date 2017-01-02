Boomer & Carton: Out With The Old …

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer & Carton were back at it Monday morning, kicking off 2017 as only they can.
Things got started with the playoff bound Giants (11-5), who are preparing for the Wild Card Weekend matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the newly-minted NFC Central champion Packers in Green Bay.
The Giants ended the Redskins’ season with a 19-10 win in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday.
Conversely, the Jets finished the 2016 regular season a highly disappointing 5-11, but did manage to throttle the Rex Ryan-less Bills in their finale. With that said, it appears Todd Bowles (and general manager Mike Maccagnan) will be back for another go-round next season, although owner Woody Johnson was tight-lipped following the game, which Craig sees as a problem.