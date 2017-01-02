Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 2, 2017

Picking up right where he left off at the end of 2016, Jerry Recco delivered yet another highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” on Monday morning that was sure to have people talkin’.
The guys started the New Year off strong with the latest edition of their wildly popular radio program. We heard all about the Giants, as Eli & Co. get set to embark on their playoff journey. The Jets concluded their disappointing season with a win over the Bills, and word is head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will return next season.
In addition to all of that, there is some apparent unrest among the Knicks, a little insight was offered on Mariah Carey’s recent headline-grabbing performance, and we learned why Craig cut his family vacation in Montana a couple of days short.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
