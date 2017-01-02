Man Shot Twice After New Year’s Day Argument In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they would like to question in connection with a shooting that took place on New Year’s Day.
Sources told CBS2 the suspect approached the victim near Cranford Ave and Barnes Ave in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, and shot him twice, after an argument.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
