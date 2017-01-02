Driver Slams Into Bronx Pizza Shop While Trying To Avoid Another Car

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sport-utility vehicle slammed into a pizza shop in the Bronx Monday while trying to avoid a collision with another car.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported, no one was seriously injured in the pizza parlor and the hair salon next door after the SUV crashed into the building.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at Kappock Street and Netherland Avenue in the Bronx.

The driver of the red SUV, who was carrying four people, told CBS2 he was trying to make a left turn when the driver of a black car came toward him and was about to hit him.

The driver of the SUV said to avoid a head-on collision, he had no choice but to drive into the business.

“He was trying to speed up the light. The light turned green for me to come this way and he kept going. He didn’t even brake to stop. He just kept going,” said SUV driver Noel Maldonado. “The only choice I had was to go in between those two – the pole and the tree – and I ended up in the store; in the pizza shop.”

“And I say: ‘He’s going to hit you. He’s going to hit you,’ and he saw that, he said – he zoomed forward,” said passenger Deborah Felix.

The pizza parlor was open at the time. Workers inside suffered only minor injuries.

The pizza parlor workers were trapped inside briefly, but firefighters were able to get them out.