Citing Health Concerns, Broncos’ Kubiak Steps Down As Head Coach

January 2, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying “the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

MORENFL Teams Get Head Start On ‘Black Monday’; Others May Act Soon

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak’s resignation, “but I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him and his family.”

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia