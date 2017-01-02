Suspects Stole $6 Million Worth Of Jewelry From Midtown Wholesaler, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday were searching for three people who broke into a diamond wholesaler in Herald Square late New Year’s Eve and stole $6 million worth of jewelry.
As the ball dropped in Times Square, the hammer dropped in Herald Square, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.
Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, three suspects used a pry-bar and a hammer to break into KDK Holdings jewelry wholesaler, at 70 W. 36th St.
The suspects took jewelry valued at about $6 million from two safes, and left through a sixth-floor stairwell, police said.
Police believe the heist was an inside job and was timed to coincide with the New Year’s ball drop in Times Square not far away.
A security video clearly shows the suspects whacking their way into the business, and clearly showed the face of the one suspect without a mask on.
It was not until mid-afternoon Sunday that the break-in was reported.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.