CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

City Seeks Bids To Keep Homeless Families In Hotels For Up To 9 More Years

January 2, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: Homeless In Hotels, Homelessness, Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned the city is now proposing to keep using commercial hotels to house the homeless for nine more years, despite a vow from Mayor Bill de Blasio to phase them out.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, the practice has been drawing controversy for some time.

The MAve Hotel in the Flatiron District is now home to 74 homeless families, and while critics say using commercial hotels to shelter families with children is not a good idea, the city is now seeking bids from hotels to continue the practice for the next three to nine years.

Last February, the mayor said he intended to phase out the use of hotels after a homeless woman and her two children were stabbed to death in a Staten Island motel where they had been placed by the city.

But as the number of homeless has continued to rise, the city has continued to rent hotel rooms. The latest tally showed 60,141 total homeless families in hotels, and 41,241 with children.

A recent audit by Comptroller Scott Stringer tallied 425,000 bookings from November 2015 to Oct. 31, 2016 — at a cost of nearly $73 million.

Asked about the decision to seek new bids from hotels to house the homeless, Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks said the city does plan to reduce the use of commercial hotels “when we can open more ongoing regular shelters.”

“But meanwhile,” the commissioner said, “using a contract insures cost efficiency, transparency and. . . Better oversight of conditions and services.”

On Monday, Comptroller Stringer, often mentioned as a possible mayoral candidate, said the city needed to stop using hotels as soon as possible.

“Once you make a commitment to expand commercial hotels, it’s something that will just continue to go on and go on without a real specific transparent plan to halt the use of these hotels as the mayor promised,” Stringer said.

Last week, at his once-a-week availability, the mayor admitted he was frustrated that his homeless policies have not

“I’m very dissatisfied that a lot of strategies we put in place to address homelessness still haven’t gotten us where we want to go,” de Blasio said. “We have to try new ones.”

The mayor has not elaborated on what new strategies are on the drawing board, but he did say the solution is quote “not a fun and easy equation.”

It is possible a new plan will be included in this year’s annual State of the City speech.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia