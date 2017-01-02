Deadly Jamaica Shooting Is City’s First Homicide Of 2017, Cops Say

January 2, 2017 8:49 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been shot and killed in Queens in what police said is the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Authorities said the man was shot along with another man during an attempted robbery in Jamaica.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, two men were still on the loose Monday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. the men were outside of 10437 124th Street. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, and later died at Jamaica Hospital, the other victim — a 24-year-old man — was struck in the back and was in stable condition.

Investigators did not recover a weapon, but did find shell casings. Police were looking for two men in a dark colored sedan.

The identity of the victim had yet to be released on Monday morning.

