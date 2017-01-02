Mariah Carey, Production Company Spar Over New Year’s Eve Performance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dick Clark Productions responded Monday, to suggestions that they intentionally sabotaged Mariah Carey’s performance on New Year’s Eve.

The singer apparently had a technical failure during her headlining appearance in Times Square, and spent more time talking to the crowd than actually singing.

As CBS2’s Jericka Duncan reported, as her biggest hits blared for the crowd, Carey talked over pre-recorded music that seemed to be missing her lead vocals.

“We can’t hear, but I’ll just go through the motions, okay?” she said.

Carey started and stopped a few times mid-song, before finally asking the audience members to finish the show themselves.

“She clearly misses a cue once, and then again, and then just gives up,” Billboard’s Joe Levy said.

Carey’s manager told CBS This Morning that members of the production company behind the broadcast told her that the singer’s earpieces weren’t working and continued with the show anyway.

The manager also said she asked the company to cut the West Coast feed of the performance and hinted that they refused in order to get higher ratings.

“Why would they want to air it anyway with sound glitches unless they just wanted the eyeballs at any cost,” she said.

Dick Clark Productions called any suggestion that they intentionally sabotaged the show, “…defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.”

“One embarrassing lip syncing isn’t going to make or break a career at this level. On the other hand, Mariah’s career has been stronger,” Levy said.

Carey reportedly skipped rehearsal and sent a stand-in instead, while all other performers rehearsed on site.