Rutgers Students Fear Missing Service Dog In Training Could Be Miles Away From Home

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of New Jersey college students need help finding a beloved member of their family.

The service dog they were training to help a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder is missing.

As CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported, the students from Rutgers’ Animal Companion Club have been searching for Moe since Sunday.

“It is so important to find him because he means the world to me and he has a job to do, and he was going to go to a veteran from Rutgers service, and help save their life. The least we can do is help save him right now,” Nicole Sadori said.

The students were fostering Moe and training him to help a veteran with PTSD until early New Year’s Day when Moe took off.

It was a couple of minutes after midnight, and fireworks were going off. At one point, one of the roommates opened the door and Moe got scared. Moe ran out the door, down the street, and made a left. He hasn’t been seen since.

“Two of our roommates friends chased after him, and that spooked him even more, and that’s why he kept running,” Sadori said.

The group’s partner Janice Wolfe — who rescued Moe and other dogs, rehabilitates them, and trains the to be service dogs.

“It’s heartbreaking not knowing where he is, and it’s raining and it’s horrible out. He’s our baby,” she said. “This is his leash, but it’s the same as his collar. It has dog bones on the one side, and a metal trucky look on the other side.”

Moe was last seen near the campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, police are waiting for anyone who sees him to call.

Students said if you see Moe don’t chase him. Approach him calmly and offer food, they believe he could be miles away from home by now.