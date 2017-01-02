Mount Vernon Family Pleads For Young Basketball Star’s Killer To Come Forward

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hearts were broken in Westchester County when an eighth grader, and rising basketball star was killed by a stray bullet.

Now, her mother, coach, and others in the grief-stricken community are pleading for the shooter to come forward.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, police said the girl was not even the intended target of the shooting, and now the parents of Shamoya McKenzie have to enter the New Year without the daughter who was their world.

White balloons were released into the sky by 13-year-old McKenzie’s teammates. She was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Saturday afternoon.

“Oh my God, my Angel is gone!” her mother Nadine cried.

McKenzie had been driving her daughter home from basketball practice. They were on Pease Street near East 3rd Street when she said suddenly she heard gunshots and hear her daughter cry out.

“I thought she was playing, I didn’t know she really got shot until I see the big hole in my window,” she said.

Web Extra: GoFundMe Set Up For The McKenzie Family

Police said the eighth grader was no the intended target — a chilling statement for those gathered at her memorial on Sunday.

“She’s just in the car, you know it could’ve been anyone. I could be riding with my son that same route,” Dorotie Bereen said.

The 6 ft tall McKenzie was a rising athletic star. Her basketball coach said she dreamed of playing at UConn and in the WNBA.

On Monday, her coach and all who knew her wanted to know who took those dreams away.

“I know there’s somebody out there who knows something. Please catch this person, please find out what happened,” coach David Newton said.

Police believe a 28-year-old man may have been the intended target. He too was hit by gunshots and is in the hospital, but sources told CBS2 he was not cooperating with police to help find the killer.