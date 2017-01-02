MTA Chairman Prendergast To Retire Early This Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Tom Prendergast will retire during the early part of this year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Prendergast will end his run with the MTA of more than 25 years. He has been chairman and chief executive officer of the agency since June 2013.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Cuomo called Prendergast an extraordinary public servant, excelling at a job that is thankless for the most part.
“The MTA is probably one of the toughest jobs in the state,” Cuomo said. “It is every day. It is 99 percent bad news.”
Cuomo says the next head of the MTA has to be more than just a top-class operator. He or she will have to be able to carry out the ambitious projects the state is hoping to complete in the near future.
Cuomo said the state will look to name a new MTA leader in the next few weeks.