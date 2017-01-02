Report: If Johnson Serves Trump, Control Of Jets Likely To Shift To Brother

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets could soon have a new owner.

Well, not in the true sense of the word, but it’s looking more and more likely that Woody Johnson won’t be officially calling the shots in 2017.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, Johnson is expected to cede control of the day-to-day operation of his football team to his brother if he takes a position in President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Johnson, 69, is expected to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. If so, his brother, Christopher Wold Johnson, would reportedly step in and run the Jets.

That could explain why the Jets are trying to maintain some stability in their front office and on the sideline. Though the team just suffered through a highly disappointing 5-11 season, both general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles will return, the team announced shortly after New York’s 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Should he move into the owner’s box, Chris Johnson, 57, will be inheriting a team with a plethora of problems, but it’s unknown just how much power he would wield. What’s also unknown is how long Woody Johnson would be out of the picture. An ambassadorship can last up to three years.

Over the last six years, the Jets have gone just 41-55 in the regular season without a playoff appearance. They have made the postseason just six times in 17 seasons since Woody Johnson bought the team in January of 2000, and are 136-146 overall, including the playoffs.

Maccagnan is expected to make wholesale changes to the Jets’ roster this offseason, but it could prove difficult unless he finds a way to free up salary cap space. There have been reports the Jets could choose to part ways with several players who are under contract in 2017, including wide receiver Brandon Marshall, center Nick Mangold, cornerback Darrelle Revis, and linebacker David Harris.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal prior to training camp, is not expected to be retained.