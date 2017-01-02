Start Slow With Diet, Exercise Resolutions, Experts Advise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are making their standard New Year’s resolutions, which include losing weight by exercising and dieting.

But as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, many of us will not be able to stick to those resolutions, or many get injured trying.

We all want to be healthier this year, especially after packing on the pounds thanks to those holiday meals. And of course, the best ways to do that are exercise and healthier eating, both of which help us get to our desired weight.

So why do we often fail? It’s because we try to do too much too fast.

Every New Year’s gyms and fitness centers are jammed with people trying to work off those holiday pounds — and stick to those New Year’s resolutions.

“I was waking up in the morning with pencil arms,” said Will Zawacki of the Upper East Side.

What is also the same every year is what happens in a month or two. Personal trainer Edem Tsakeoe says by February or March, the Upper East Side New York Sports Club will be only half as busy.

“People fall off either because they get bored or didn’t get into right program, and they got hurt and have a bad feeling about the gym,” Tsakeoe said.

He said the main problem is people trying to make up for weeks, months or years of inactivity in a just few days or weeks. You will not see or feel results in such a short while, and overdoing it leads to injuries.

Tsakeoe recommended doing what college volleyball players sisters Kristen and Darien Dozier do — set realistic short term goals that turn into long term results.

And don’t forget about diet.

“Focus on more vegetables and fruit, less processed food,” said Stacie Urbach of the Upper East Side.

But that can be as hard as exercise. So start by changing just one thing at a time you feel will really help you – not your entire diet.

“Some people drink too much, some people have a little too much fat in their diet — cut back,” Tsakeoe said. Try not to change everything, but one thing at a time. Seeing results is a big motivator to keep going.”

Or you can try what roommates Mark Murray and Will Zawacki have done — a little peer pressure with a financial penalty.

“We made roommate bet, $100 to go to gym three times a week,” Zawacki said.

The take-home lesson is to set small, achievable goals and build on small successes. And don’t forget to start slow!

Trying to change everything is a good way to change nothing, or worse, get hurt. As the old saying goes, a journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.