Cops Pursue Stolen Tow Truck Through Parts Of North Jersey, New York

January 2, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: East Rutherford, Hackensack, Hillburn, Suffern

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver led police on a chase through parts of two states on Monday morning.

A tow truck was taken from its owner in Hackensack, and the driver was eventually stopped on Route 59 in Hillburn, N.Y. according to a post on the Suffern, New York police department’s Facebook page.

The driver of the stolen flatbed allegedly fled northbound on Route 17, after being spotted by cops in East Rutherford.

Suffern police said that when the truck approached the entrance to the New York State Thruway, an East Rutherford police vehicle became hooked on the rear of the flatbed and was dragged by the truck.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and no injuries have been reported.

 

