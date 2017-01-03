1/3 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 3, 2017 8:26 AM
By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Moderate to heavy rain is on tap this afternoon with some flooding possible along the roadways and our temps won’t budge much: just the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

After some leftover evening rain and drizzle, we’ll quiet things down overnight. Temps will hold nearly steady in the mid and low 40s.

Tomorrow’s much drier with perhaps a stray rain or snow shower well N&W. And it will be a little milder too with highs in the low 50s or so.

As for Thursday, we’ll see our next cold air mass settle in. Highs that day will be in the mid 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

