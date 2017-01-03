1/3 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Light rain and chilly temps start off the day, but its NOT freezing around NYC, so travel will be a bit slower to start. There is less of a likelihood for black ice and whatnot. Temps will be in the 40s today with the Jersey shore likely hitting the lower 50s.
Rain will kick up in intensity this afternoon and expect some heavy bouts around the boroughs. Today’s high: 45-50°. Overnight, rain slows down and temps spike on Wednesday into the mid 50s. THEN, temps plunge into the 20s by Thursday.
Have a good one.
G