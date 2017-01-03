Boomer & Carton: Legendary Bobby Bowden Pays The Guys A Visit

January 3, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig were thrilled when they got a visit from college football coaching legend on Tuesday morning.

Owner of two national championships with Florida State and 357 career wins during a 40-year career, Bobby Bowden stopped by the Allstate Studio to talk about his new book and the upcoming documentary “The Bowden Dynasty,” which will premiere on Jan. 8.

The old ball coach also talked about this season’s College Football Playoff and the upcoming title game between Alabama and Clemson.

It is a must-listen segment for all football fans.

