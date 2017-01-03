Elderly Deer Park Woman In Critical Condition As Cops Search For Attacker

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An elderly woman has been found injured inside of her Deer Park apartment.

She was in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, and police are trying to find out who assaulted her.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported, a welfare check this morning led police to the 72-year-old woman’s apartment where she was found beaten.

Suffolk County Police responded just after 10 a.m. to check on the unidentified woman who lives at Brookview Commons — a 55 plus senior living community.

She was found inside and injured. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the extent of her injuries were unknown but she was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center where she’s in critical condition.

Residents of the senior complex said it’s a quiet community, and generally safe so the crime came as a shock.

“Of course it’s a little scary, and it does worry me, but like I said it’s the first time. I just hope it never happens again,” one resident said.

“This is a sturdy complex, it’s very secure, one way in, one way out. For someone to beat her in her home, oh lord,” Denise Morrison added.

It was unclear who requested the welfare check. Police are still investigating and trying to figure out why the woman was beaten and who may have done it.