Edison School Reopens After Fire Destroys Old Building Nearly 3 Years Ago

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some students in Edison, New Jersey are back in class in a new building Tuesday after a fire destroyed their original school nearly three years ago.

The shiny new gym was filled with kindergarten through fifth graders at James Monroe Elementary School, all thankful to be back in Edison.

“I think it took a really long time, but it’s really cool,” one student told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “I loved it inside.”

“The building was all lit up, it was breathtaking,” said Principal Linda Zapoticzny. “You really can’t imagine what it felt like. That’s when it hits you how long the journey it has been. It’s almost three years.”

The principal remembers the scene from March 2014 all too well. Authorities said a fire was sparked by a former custodian who discarded a cigarette and burned the school to the ground.

“This is a family, it’s not a school,” said Zapoticzny. “Each and every one of these children is important to us as if they were our own.”

After the fire, most of the students were bussed to St. Cecelia’s, a town over in Iselin.

“My grandson was in kindergarten, so it was about two and a half years,” one grandparent named Linda said. “Going to St. Cecilia’s every day, you know, Iselin. So now we’re back in Edison. This is good news.”

The new school is fully updated.

“We’ve certainly learned a big lesson from the fire to be ready for the worst,” said Frank Heelan with the Board of Education. “We’re very fortunate to have a sprinkler system.”

Another addition is outside where there are four new fire hydrants that are easily accessible, a change from the past when officials say hydrants were difficult to reach in that devastating fire.