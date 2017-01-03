Search On For Suspects In $6 Million Midtown Jewelry Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three men who police say are wanted in connection with a multi-million dollar jewelry heist in Midtown.
It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday as thousands of officers watched over revelers packed into Times Square for New Year’s Eve.
Armed with a pry-bar and a sledge hammer, police said the trio broke into KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler on West 36th Street.
Investigators said two of the men were seen attacking the safe before busting the security camera, which caught a close up of one unmasked robber, before they were joined by a third accomplice, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
The suspects took jewelry valued at about $6 million from two safes and left through a sixth-floor stairwell, police said.
Police are investigating if this was an inside job carried out by someone who knew about the expensive merchandise and where they could find the safes. Police have not yet identified the suspects.
