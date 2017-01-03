$2,500 Reward Offered For Information In Shooting Death Of Rising Mount Vernon Basketball Star

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $2,500 reward if being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the death of a 13-year-old rising basketball star who was killed by a stray bullet in Mount Vernon.
Shamoya McKenzie was riding in her mother’s car around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chestnut Place and 3rd Street when she was shot in the head, police said. She died at a hospital.
A 28-year-old man who was on the street was also struck and wounded by a bullet in the shooting. His injuries were not believed to be serious.
McKenzie was an eighth grader at Graham School in Mount Vernon and played on the school’s basketball team.
In a post to the Mount Vernon Lady Knights basketball team’s Facebook page, McKenzie was described as a “beautiful, intelligent young lady who brightened the room with her smile.”
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help McKenzie’s family.
A private memorial was held in the school’s gym Sunday afternoon, attended by friends and family who shared a flood of emotion and memories of the young star.
Anyone with information should call the New York State Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-313-Tips (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.