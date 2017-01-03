Schwei’s Devils Notes: A Shutout Win, Prowess In The Shootout, And More

By John Schweibacher

» More Columns

After ending December with a blowout loss, the New Jersey Devils began 2017 on a brighter note.

The Devils started off the new calendar with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night in Newark. Cory Schneider stopped 22 shots on his way to his second shutout of the season.

MORE: Lichtenstein: If Allowed To Stay, Santini Could Help Cure Devils’ ‘D’ Woes

The last time New Jersey shut out Boston was back on Feb. 13, 2009, when Scott Clemmensen made 31 saves in a 1-0 win at Prudential Center.

P.A. Parenteau scored the game-winner on Monday, his 11th goal of the season, at 4:12 of the first period. It was the seventh time this season that Parenteau scored the first goal of a game. New Jersey is now 4-1-2 in those games.

The Capitals beat the Devils, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center. The six goals against were a season high for New Jersey. The last time the Devils allowed at least six goals in a game against the Capitals was back on Dec. 9, 1992, in a 6-2 loss at the Meadowlands. Chris Terreri (two goals allowed) and Craig Billington (four) were the goalies that day for New Jersey.

New Jersey went 0-for-9 on the power play during Saturday’s loss. The worst power o-fer in team history happened on Dec. 20, 2005, when the Devils went 0-for-11 against the Rangers’ in a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden.

The Devils beat the Capitals, 2-1, in a shootout on Thursday night in the road portion of the home-and-home set.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots in the victory. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was only the fourth time a Devils goaltender won a regular-season game by making at least 43 saves and giving up no more than one goal. Alain Chevrier notched two such wins for New Jersey, making 44 saves in a 5-1 victory at St. Louis on Nov. 26 1986, and 46 stops in a 3-1 triumph at Chicago on Jan. 14, 1987. Martin Brodeur had 51 saves in a 1-0 shootout win against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12, 2010.

Jacob Josefson scored the game-winning goal in the shootout for the Devils last Thursday and is now 2-for-3 on the season and 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) in his career, third-best all-time among players who have taken at least 10 shootout attempts for New Jersey:

— Viktor Kozlov: 8-for-12 (66.7 percent)

— Ilya Kovalchuk: 15-for-26 (57.7)

— Josefson: 11-for-21 (52.4)

— Zach Parise: 29-for-63 (46)

— Jamie Langenbrunner: 13-for-29 (44.8)

Josefson currently ranks fifth all-time in shootout shooting percentage among all NHL players with at least 20 attempts, dating to 2005-06:

— Slava Kovlov (Atl): 27-for-46 (58.7 percent)

— Jacob Silfverberg (Ott, Ana): 18-for-32 (56.3)

— T.J. Oshie (StL., Was) 38-for-69 (55.1)

— Erik Christensen (Pitt, Atl, Ana, NYR, Min) 29-for-55 (52.7)

— Josefson (NJD) 11-for-21 (52.4)

Plus/Minus:

Plus: Solid at “The Rock”: New Jersey is now 10-4-2 at home, outscoring its opponents 46-44.

Minus: Four Score. The Devils have given up four or more goals in 14 of their last 22 games.