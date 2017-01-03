Gailey Retires, Wholesale Changes Coming To Jets’ Coaching Staff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Head coach Todd Bowles may have survived the 5-11 nightmare of a season, but there will be several new faces on the Jets’ coaching staff in 2017.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is retiring. The Jets also said they are parting ways with quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna.

MORE: Palladino: Bowles May Survive, But Won’t Win Without A Quarterback

Gailey, who masterminded New York’s explosive offense in 2015, just couldn’t get things going this season as the Jets finished 30th in points scored per game (17.2), 26th in total offense (329.2 yards per game) and 27th in passing (216.6 yards per game). Much of that had to do with Ryan Fitzpatrick’s struggles. Following a career year in which he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and a franchise single-season record 31 touchdowns, the veteran journeyman quarterback signed a one-year, $12 million contract, only to end up a total bust.

Fitzpatrick, who was benched at one point in the season, only to regain his starting job due to an injury to youngster Bryce Petty, finished with just 2,710 yards and 12 TDs, while tossing 17 interceptions.

Gailey, 64, who has held numerous positions in both college and NFL over the last 40 years, said he made his decision to step away from the game long ago.

“I informed coach Bowles prior to the 2016 season that I would retire after this season,” Gailey said in a statement.

Gailey had earlier said he wasn’t sure what the future had in store for him, stating last week, “I always have loved to coach. I think it’s in my blood. I think it will be there until I go to the grave.”

Though the Jets were equally bad on defense, it appears coordinator Kacy Rodgers’ job is safe. The same can be said currently about special teams coach Brant Boyer, even though New York’s unit was among the worst in the NFL, completely lacking in the return game and leaving a lot to be desired at times in the kicking game.

MORE: Schwartz: Johnson May End Up As Jets’ New Center Of Attention

Needless to say, it will be an offseason of upheaval for the Jets as embattled general manager Mike Maccagnan will attempt to fix his team’s many problems. However, he will first need to free up salary cap space. Numerous reports have indicated the Jets are considering cutting ties with several high-priced veterans, including center Nick Mangold, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and linebacker David Harris.

MORE: Brandon Marshall Hopes To Return To Jets; Bowles Addresses Team Feuds

Veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis, who is coming off a dreadful season, could also become a cap casualty, though he has indicated a willingness to take a pay cut and perhaps move over to safety.