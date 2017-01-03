NJ TRANSIT Bus Goes Up In Flames On Route 23

PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An NJ TRANSIT bus went up in flames in Pequannock Township Tuesday evening.
As of 8:17 p.m., the bus was on fire on northbound New Jersey Route 23 between Jackson and Alexander avenues in Pequannock Township, according to the State Department Transportation.
All lanes of Route 23 were temporarily closed at the scene.
NJ TRANSIT said no customers were on board and there were no injuries. The bus sustained damage in the back, NJ TRANSIT said.
The driver pulled over and got out unharmed, NJ TRANSIT said.
The investigation continued late Monday.