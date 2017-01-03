NYPD: Man Slashes, Robs Woman Near South Street Seaport

January 3, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: NYPD, South Street Seaport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said slashed and robbed a woman Monday night near the South Street Seaport.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Water Street.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was walking when she felt a tug on her purse. The suspect then held a knife to her throat and told her to give him her purse, cops said.

The man then slashed her right hand and fled west on Beekman Street, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she received none stitches.

Investigators said the bag contained cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video. He’s described as a white man around the age of 30, 5’8″ tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a dark cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

