Police Probe Death Of Baby Boy In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a baby boy found unresponsive in Harlem Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to 219 East 121 St for reports of a person in cardiac arrest.
When they arrived on scene they discovered a 1-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive inside the lobby of the location.
Medics rushed the boy to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Authorities say there were no signs of trauma and the investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the child is being withheld pending family notification.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.