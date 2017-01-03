CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

PSEG Long Island Says Price Of Fuel Largely To Blame For Rate Hike

January 3, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Long Island Power Rate, PSEG Long Island, Sophia Hall

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island residents will soon see higher energy bills, and a PSEG Long Island said Tuesday that the move is necessary.

For the average PSEG Long Island ratepayer, 2017 is starting out with sticker shock in the monthly bill. Each customer saw an increase double what authorities had announced just two weeks ago.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, many Long Island residents will say the PSEG Long Island bills are too high already. But now they are being hit with a $6.50 increase on their bills – after fuel, labor agreements, green energy and effects of the weather impacted costs.

“The price of fuel is going up, and so that’s impacting the bill as well in January,” said PSEG Long Island spokesman Jeffrey Weir. “If that weren’t the case, customers wouldn’t see much of a change in their bill at all.”

But PSEG Long Island board member Matthew Cordero said the impacts of the year’s budget on electric rates were not discussed at the most recent agency board meeting.

“At the last board meeting, we spent a lot of time talking about the budget. We never brought up what the rate impacts were going to be, and I take blame on myself for not doing that,” he said. “We should have discussed the rate impacts.”

As TV 10/55 Long Island Bureau Chief Richard Rose reported Monday, skeptical consumers wonder why PSEG Long Island is asking them to pay more on new predictions that natural gas prices will rise, when they see relatively stable energy prices every day at the gasoline pump.

PSEG Long Island touted that because of efficiencies, some of its numerous monthly charges will actually decline, but home owners trying to stay afloat in one of the nation’s most expensive places to live say they’ve had enough.

“Long Island is expensive,” Jennifer Bergmann-Melville of Suffolk County told Rose Monday. “I’m kind of tired of it how much are they going to do to us already. It’s out of control already — it is.”

PSEG Long Island said its revenues are put back into customer service, adding the utility invested more than a half billion dollars in system upgrades just last year.

PSEG keeps the lights on for more than one million homes on Long Island alone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia