Jeep Crashes Into Setauket Golf Course Concession Building, Catches Fire

SETUAKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A restroom and concession building burned down at a Long Island golf course late Tuesday, after a driver crashed into it.
Suffolk County police said Alyssa Chaikin, 19, was headed east on Sheep Pasture Road in Setauket around 5:40 p.m., when she lost control of her 2003 Jeep Liberty on the wet pavement.
Chaikin struck a wooden guardrail, plowed through a chain link fence, and went down an embankment, police said.
Chaikin went on to crash into the side of a building on St. George’s Golf Course, at 134 Lower Sheep Pasture Rd, police said. The Jeep caught fire, and the building – which houses a bathroom and is used for selling refreshments – was destroyed, police said.
There was no one in the building or on the golf course at the time, police said.
Chaikin, of Stony Brook, crawled out of her Jeep and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation continued late Tuesday.