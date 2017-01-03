Small Business Spotlight: Mastering The Message With Grocery Chain Giant Stew Leonard Jr.

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Stew Leonard Jr. has been the CEO and President of the Stew Leonard’s supermarket chain since 1991.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
A mid-size business built around strong customer service, Stew Leonard’s has found success by honing its message to those same customers.
In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, Joe Connolly talks with Stew Leonard Jr. about how he created his iconic radio commercials and what small business owners need to do to find their own marketing voice.