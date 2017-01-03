Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Announces Resignation Amid Corruption Allegations

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Indicted Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has announced his resignation.
In a statement released Tuesday, Venditto said he felt it was in the best interests of the town. He said it would “be difficult, if not impossible,” for him to function as the town supervisor as he focused on clearing his name.
Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, were indicted in October on federal corruption charges. Authorities allege that Mangano and Venditto schemed “to solicit bribes and kickbacks” from a businessman.
Mangano’s wife is charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job at the businessman’s restaurant.
“I realize that a number people have formed an opinion of me over the past year or so, particularly in light of the federal charges that have been brought against me. However, those who truly know me understand that I have never sought to personally profit from my time in public service,” Venditto’s statement read in part.
All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
