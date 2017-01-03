LISTEN: Victor Cruz Refuses To Discuss Receivers’ Miami Trip

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Victor Cruz wasn’t much interested in discussing the Giants wide receivers’ getaway to Miami following their win over the Redskins.
In his weekly appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show on Tuesday, Cruz said the trip, which reportedly included clubbing and boating, was strictly a personal matter.
“There’s nothing to really talk about, Mike, to be honest with you,” Cruz said. “Those things are personal, in my personal life, that don’t need to be discussed. If it doesn’t have anything to do about football, it doesn’t really matter.
Cruz did say that it was “just a couple of teammates enjoying their time and coming back on time for work on Tuesday, ready to get after Green Bay. That’s all that was.”
