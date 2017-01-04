1/4 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

January 4, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning Everyone!

We finally break the mold of dreary cold weather.  We start off with some clouds, yes, but they are not long lived.  By the afternoon sunshine is in effect.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Pair this with a mild west/southwest wind, and expect temps to surge into the 50s by afternoon.  THEN…..temps drop like a hammer.

A cold front sweep through and ushers in winter.  Winter is sticking around too.  Starting today through the next 5 days, expect temps near the freezing mark.

Bundle up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia