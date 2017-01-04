1/4 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning Everyone!
We finally break the mold of dreary cold weather. We start off with some clouds, yes, but they are not long lived. By the afternoon sunshine is in effect.
Pair this with a mild west/southwest wind, and expect temps to surge into the 50s by afternoon. THEN…..temps drop like a hammer.
A cold front sweep through and ushers in winter. Winter is sticking around too. Starting today through the next 5 days, expect temps near the freezing mark.
Bundle up.